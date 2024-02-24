Entertainment

Radhika, Anant Ambani wedding guest list: Shah Rukh Khan to attend

Bollywood biggies from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir and others are set to attend Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Let's check out the guest list

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is to attend the festivities in Jamnagar along with his family

Image credits: Instagram

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar is supposed to attend the function with his wife Twinkle Khanna

Image credits: Instagram

Salman Khan

Salman Khan will also be travelling to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities

Image credits: Instagram

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is supposed to grace the occassion with his family

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh will also travel to Jamnagar to attend the festivities

Image credits: Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor will be in Jamnagar along with his wife Alia Bhatt

Image credits: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

'Sam Bahadur' actor Vicky Kaushal is supposed to attend the festivities with his wife Katrina Kaif

Image credits: Instagram

Rajnikanth

South Superstar Rajnikanth will attend the wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One