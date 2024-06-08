 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur back together? Here's why

Earlier it was reported that Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur have broken up. There were many stories that circulated in the media claiming the same

Image credits: Instagram

Chunky, Aditya

However, today, Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday has posted a series of photos taken most probably in Goa. In one of the photos he is posing with Aditya Roy Kapur

Image credits: Instagram

Ananya, Aditya

Ananya, Aditya were earlier in the year spotted together in some parties and were also papped while on a vacation in Goa

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Aditya Roy kapur, Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday later in 'Koffee With Karan' said 'I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur', very intending the pun for everyone to understand

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur

Rumours about Ananya and Aditya first emerged when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year

Image credits: X

Chunkey Panday on Ananaya, Aditya relationship

In a recent interview, Chunky discussed Ananya and Aditya's relationship, stating, "She's 25, earns more than I did. She's free to make her choices

Image credits: X

Are they Back together?

They two never spoke openly about their relationship nor about the break-up. So it's hard to say whether they are back together

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Chunky with Aditya

The photos of Chunky, Aditya seem from a recent ad that they did together. Fans hope that all is well between the love birds

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Fan comment on the post

Fan comments say, 'Apne damad ke sath it's joking Pasta ka Akhiri rasta'

Image credits: X
