Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur back together? Here's why

Entertainment
Earlier it was reported that Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur have broken up. There were many stories that circulated in the media claiming the same
However, today, Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday has posted a series of photos taken most probably in Goa. In one of the photos he is posing with Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya, Aditya were earlier in the year spotted together in some parties and were also papped while on a vacation in Goa
Ananya Panday later in 'Koffee With Karan' said 'I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur', very intending the pun for everyone to understand
Rumours about Ananya and Aditya first emerged when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year
In a recent interview, Chunky discussed Ananya and Aditya's relationship, stating, "She's 25, earns more than I did. She's free to make her choices
They two never spoke openly about their relationship nor about the break-up. So it's hard to say whether they are back together
The photos of Chunky, Aditya seem from a recent ad that they did together. Fans hope that all is well between the love birds
Fan comments say, 'Apne damad ke sath it's joking Pasta ka Akhiri rasta'