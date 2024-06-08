Entertainment
Were celebs gifted designer shoes, gold chains?
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities were a huge affair and the talk of the town.
It took place in Italy on a luxury cruise from Palermo to the south of France and back.
The ship made exclusive stops in Rome, Portofino, Genoa, and Cannes for meticulously planned celebrations.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.
According to reports, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted luxury gifts to the guests.
It is speculated that the guests received extravagant items like Louis Vuitton bags, gold chains, designer shoes, and even nightwear.