Sonam Kapoor to Huma Qureshi celebs spotted in the city

Entertainment
Neha Sharma was spotted with her sister Aisha Sharma at Bandra.
Huma Qureshi was spotted at Juhu in a black ensemble.
Kartik Aaryan was spotted in an orange jacket and black shorts in the city.
Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in a white ensemble at Santacruz. She was wearing an ivory-coloured full-sleeve top and white pants
Sonam Kapoor was spotted in her red saree at photographer Apeksha Maker's wedding reception party on Sunday night.
Karishma Tanna opted for a loose shirt and jeans while she was seen posing with her husband.