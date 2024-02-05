Shahid Kapoor to make 20-minute cameo in 'Animal Park'?

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster hit 'Animal' will have its sequel 'Animal Park'.
Ahead of the film's release, it is reported that Shahid Kapoor will make a 20-minute cameo.
Now speaking on the same, Shahid cleared the air and revealed how true is the speculation.
"Certain things are very exciting for the audience. The ball is not in my court and it's not so easy because I think the universes are quite different."
"If something like that happens, it would be great but is it practically possible? Who will write it? When will it happen? There are so many practical things that happen."
Shahid is awaiting his film's release, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Kriti Sanon.