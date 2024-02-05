Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor to make 20-minute cameo in 'Animal Park'?

'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster hit 'Animal' will have its sequel 'Animal Park'.

Shahid Kapoor's cameo

Ahead of the film's release, it is reported that Shahid Kapoor will make a 20-minute cameo.

Shahid reveals the truth

Now speaking on the same, Shahid cleared the air and revealed how true is the speculation.

Shahid Kapoor's statement

"Certain things are very exciting for the audience. The ball is not in my court and it's not so easy because I think the universes are quite different."

Shahid Kapoor's statement

"If something like that happens, it would be great but is it practically possible? Who will write it? When will it happen? There are so many practical things that happen."

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film

Shahid is awaiting his film's release, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Kriti Sanon.

