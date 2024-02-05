Entertainment

Grammy Awards 2024: 7 Indians who won the prestigious award

Shankar Mahadevan won the prestigious Grammy's this year. Let's take a look back at 7 other Indians who won this prestigious music award over the years

Pandit Ravi Shankar

He got 4 Grammy awards during his lifetime for 'The Concert for Bangladesh' in 1973

Zubin Mehta

He has won 5 Grammy awards during his lifetime

Neela Vaswani

Neela Vaswani clinched a Grammy for narrating 'I Am Malala,' Malala Yousafzai's autobiography. In 2015, she secured Best Children's Album

Tanvi Shah

Tanvi Shah made history as the first Indian woman to seize a Grammy Award, celebrated for her outstanding performance in 'Jai Ho' from the film Slumdog Millionaire

Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej, clinched his second Grammy in 2022 for 'Divine Tides,' hailed as the Best New Age Album

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

A protege of Pandit Ravi Shankar, introduced the enchanting Mohan Veena globally. His 1993 Grammy winner, 'A Meeting by the River,' was acclaimed as the Best World Music Album

A. R. Rahman

His work on the soundtrack of 'Slumdog Millionaire' earned him Grammys in 2008 in two categories

