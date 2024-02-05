Entertainment

Grammy Awards 2024: List of Zakir Hussain's wins at the ceremony

Grammy Awards 2024

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are in Los Angeles and many Indians have taken home big wins.

Best Global Music Album

Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for their recent album, 'This Moment'.

Grammy for Best Global Music Performance

Zakir Hussain also won a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for his contribution to the song 'Pashto'. 

'Pashto'

He co-wrote the song with Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer and featured Rakesh Chaurasia.

Nominations against 'Pashto'

He faced fierce competition, including a unique alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Falu, and Gaurav. 

Zakir Hussain

Ustad Zakir Hussain is an Indian tabla player, composer, percussionist, music producer, and actor. 

