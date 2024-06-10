 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to get MARRIED in June? Read on

Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly set to marry her Double XL co-star, Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai, amidst a grand celebration with close friends, family, and the Heeramandi cast

Image credits: Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Relationship

Sonakshi Sinha and her Double XL co-actor, Zaheer Iqbal, have been reportedly dating for a long time, often fueling rumors with their public appearances

Image credits: Instagram

Wedding Announcement

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai, as revealed by a recent report

Image credits: Instagram

Guest List

The wedding will be attended by close friends, family, along with entire cast of Heeramandi, indicating grand celebration with a significant presence from film industry

Image credits: Instagram

Unique Wedding Invite

The wedding invitation is designed like a magazine cover, with a note reading, 'The rumours are true.' Guests have been requested to attend in formal attire

Image credits: Instagram

Sonakshi’s Desire for Marriage

On Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sonakshi expressed her eagerness to get married, humorously responding to host Kapil Sharma’s teasing about her marriage plans

Image credits: Instagram

Interview Insights

In a previous interview, Sonakshi revealed her discomfort with performing intimate scenes on-screen, including kissing, and stated she often loses roles

Image credits: Instagram

Professional Stance

Sonakshi ensures filmmakers know her boundaries regarding intimate scenes, preferring other actresses be cast for such roles if required

Image credits: Instagram

Anticipation for the Wedding

Fans and the media eagerly await the wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, excited to see the couple finally tying the knot after years of speculation

Image credits: Instagram
