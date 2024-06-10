Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to get MARRIED in June? Read on

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly set to marry her Double XL co-star, Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai, amidst a grand celebration with close friends, family, and the Heeramandi cast
Sonakshi Sinha and her Double XL co-actor, Zaheer Iqbal, have been reportedly dating for a long time, often fueling rumors with their public appearances
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai, as revealed by a recent report
The wedding will be attended by close friends, family, along with entire cast of Heeramandi, indicating grand celebration with a significant presence from film industry
The wedding invitation is designed like a magazine cover, with a note reading, 'The rumours are true.' Guests have been requested to attend in formal attire
On Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sonakshi expressed her eagerness to get married, humorously responding to host Kapil Sharma’s teasing about her marriage plans
In a previous interview, Sonakshi revealed her discomfort with performing intimate scenes on-screen, including kissing, and stated she often loses roles
Sonakshi ensures filmmakers know her boundaries regarding intimate scenes, preferring other actresses be cast for such roles if required
Fans and the media eagerly await the wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, excited to see the couple finally tying the knot after years of speculation