Nandamuri Balakrishna Net Worth: Know about Balayya's assets

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 64th birthday today. Here, we have a look at some of his net worth, assets and more
Balakrishna and his family own Rs 424 crore in assets, including Rs 2,83,07,06,600 in mobile assets and Rs 1,41,28,39,385 in immovable assets.
They also have total liabilities of Rs 13,19,79,206. He has no pending criminal case. Balayya disclosed assets of Rs 482 crore.
Of this entire worth, Rs 283 crore are mobile goods, while the remaining Rs 199 crore are immovable assets.
Balakrishna's family has 5.9 kg of gold, 156 kg of silver, and 580 carats of diamonds, all valued around Rs 7 crores.
Balayya is currently one of the highest-paid senior performers in Tollywood, due to his strong market performance, and the rise in his assets indicates a positive rising trend.
According to rumours, Balayya is asking a high salary in line with his rapidly expanding business.