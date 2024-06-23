Entertainment
The couple's post-wedding celebration to be till 4 am, with 1000 guests
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will marry under the Special Marriage Act on June 23.
Following the legal formalities, the pair will hold a wedding celebration at a posh Mumbai restaurant.
DJ Ganesh, who will be performing at the reception, has revealed information regarding the guest list for the event.
According to DJ Ganesh, Sonakshi and Zaheer have invited about 1000 people to their wedding reception.
He said that Sonakshi is hosting a private reception at Bastian in Dadar.
He believes 1,000 people are invited and it will be a full-on Bollywood mix-off until 4 a.m.