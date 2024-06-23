Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal wedding

The couple's post-wedding celebration to be till 4 am, with 1000 guests

Image credits: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will marry under the Special Marriage Act on June 23.

Image credits: Social Media

Post-wedding celebration

Following the legal formalities, the pair will hold a wedding celebration at a posh Mumbai restaurant.

Image credits: Social Media

Post-wedding celebration

DJ Ganesh, who will be performing at the reception, has revealed information regarding the guest list for the event.

Image credits: Social Media

Guests

According to DJ Ganesh, Sonakshi and Zaheer have invited about 1000 people to their wedding reception. 

Image credits: Instagram

Post-wedding celebration

He said that Sonakshi is hosting a private reception at Bastian in Dadar. 

Image credits: instagram

Party till 4 am

He believes 1,000 people are invited and it will be a full-on Bollywood mix-off until 4 a.m.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One