Sonakshi Sinha dons red silk saree that costs 80K

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23, 2024.
For the post-celebration, Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful in a handcrafted designer label Raw Mango 'Chand Buta' brocade saree in a vibrant crimson.
This exquisite garment, valued at Rs 79,800, had delicate brocade work showcasing the elegance and traditional creativity of Indian design.
Sonakshi's gorgeous saree brought a regal touch to her celebration, showcasing her sophisticated style and preference for classic designs.
The 37-year-old looked ethereal, letting the bright colour take center stage with understated emerald and kundan jewelry.
The beautiful six-yard wonder was composed of silk brocade cloth with the 'chand buta' (crescent moon) design and a heavily woven golden zari border.