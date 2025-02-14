Entertainment

Sonakshi to Aditi: 6 Celebrity couples enjoying their first V-Day

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21, 2024, in Goa through Anand Karaj and Sindhi rituals. This is the couple's first Valentine's Day.

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

After dating for years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on March 15, 2024, and will celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu secretly married badminton player Mathias Boe on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur. Only the couple's family and close friends attended the wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha had a grand wedding with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. This will be the couple's first Valentine's Day celebration after marriage.

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16, 2024, at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. This is the couple's first Valentine's Day.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

South Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024, in Hyderabad.

Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika: Know Chhaava cast's educational background

Ranveer Allahbadia to CarryMinati: 6 YouTubers who faced controversies

Valentine's Day 2025: 6 famous incomplete Bollywood romances

Madhubala Birthday: Know about Bollywood actress' career, love life