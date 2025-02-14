Sonakshi to Aditi: 6 Celebrity couples enjoying their first V-Day

Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21, 2024, in Goa through Anand Karaj and Sindhi rituals. This is the couple's first Valentine's Day.
After dating for years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on March 15, 2024, and will celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.
Taapsee Pannu secretly married badminton player Mathias Boe on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur. Only the couple's family and close friends attended the wedding.
Sonakshi Sinha had a grand wedding with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. This will be the couple's first Valentine's Day celebration after marriage.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16, 2024, at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. This is the couple's first Valentine's Day.
South Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024, in Hyderabad.
