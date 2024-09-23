Sonakshi Sinha: 6 stunning RED ethnic wear ideas for festivals

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha Red Ethnic Wear idea for married girls: Every married woman should have these 6 red ethnic wear inspired by Sonakshi Sinha in her wardrobe
Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful like a beauty queen in a red colored Angarkha suit and plazo during an event. Know about Sonakshi's red ethnic wear
You can wear a plain kaftan suit like Sonakshi Sinha on any special occasion. You will also find printed kaftans in this
Embroidered long suit with matching paint will give a classy look to the new bride. You can also wear jewelery with it if you want
If the new bride is going to keep Karva Chauth for the first time, then a lehenga decorated with zari work will look very beautiful. This look of Sonakshi is really amazing
You can recreate Sonakshi Sinha's embroidered red saree look to flaunt your figure
For party wear, a new bride has a heavy embroidered Anarkali suit like icing on the cake. If you don't want to wear a saree, then Anarkali will come in handy
Sonakshi Sinha wore a red booti print saree during her wedding. Such sarees look great during festivals