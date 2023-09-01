'Kahaani' to 'Thappad': 7 best women-centric Bollywood movies

Entertainment
Bollywood has produced numerous women-centric films that have broken stereotypes and celebrated female empowerment.
Sridevi makes a remarkable comeback in this film, portraying a middle-aged woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and self-worth as she learns English in the U.S.
Vidya Balan shines as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in the bustling streets of Kolkata. Balan's performance in the film is commendable.
Deepika Padukone portrays a strong-willed daughter dealing with her aging father's quirks, brilliantly played by Amitabh Bachchan. It's a heartwarming tale of family bonds.
A single mother sets out to fulfill her dream of getting her daughter a good education. This heartwarming drama stars Swara Bhasker in the lead role.
Alia Bhatt delivers a stellar performance as an Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to spy for her country during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Starring Kangana Ranaut as Rani, who embarks on a solo honeymoon journey of self-discovery after her wedding is called off. It's a story of empowerment and self-acceptance.
A woman decides to leave her husband after he slaps her in public. This drama stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.