Loved Guns and Gulabs? 7 Raj & DK shows, movies to enjoy

Entertainment
If you like 'Guns & Gulaabs' and are looking for more of Raj & DK’s works, here is a list of their movies you must watch.
Middle-class man juggles his secret job in the National Investigation Agency with the demands of his family, all while trying to keep his two worlds separate.
Three friends go to Goa for a rave party, but they soon find themselves fighting for survival against a horde of zombies.
An artist disillusioned by income inquality in India becomes a vigilate to fight against corruption. It is a dark comedy with a message.
Thye story revolves arouund a young man living in Miami,who wants to settle down and marry his girlfriend. However, things change when he is mistaken for a spy.
An NRI businessman, a minor criminal and an aspiring cricketer grapple with life-changing choices during the chaotic period of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the Mumbai city.
The life of a struggling rickshaw driver turns around when he finds an expensive camera and decides to make a film.
This horror comedy humourously explores the legend of a mysterious female ghost who haunts a small Indian town.