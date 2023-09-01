Omg 2 to Kashmir Files: 5 movies with A certification that made money

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Omg 2 to Kashmir Files are 5 movies certified 'A' by (CBFC). But despite this curbed audience, these films faired nicely at the Box office
Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has collected good money despite steep competition from Gadar 2; it has so far collected 143 Crores at the Box office
A lot of controversies prevailed, but The Kashmir Files collected 250 crores at the Indian Box office
The Adah Sharma starrer collected 240 crores at the Box office
Kabir Singh's lifetime collection is of 278 crores
This Kareena Kapoor starrer collected 80 crores at the Box-office