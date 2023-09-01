Entertainment

Omg 2 to Kashmir Files: 5 movies with A certification that made money

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Omg 2 to Kashmir Files are 5 movies certified 'A' by (CBFC). But despite this curbed audience, these films faired nicely at the Box office

OMG 2

Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has collected good money despite steep competition from Gadar 2; it has so far collected 143 Crores at the Box office

The Kashmir Files

A lot of controversies prevailed, but The Kashmir Files collected 250 crores at the Indian Box office

The Kerala Story

The Adah Sharma starrer collected 240 crores at the Box office

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh's lifetime collection is of 278 crores

Veere Di Wedding

This Kareena Kapoor starrer collected 80 crores at the Box-office

