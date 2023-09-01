Entertainment

Here are 7 lesser known facts about Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh, who turned 47 on Thursday, is one of Bollywood's top performers in the acting world. She appeared in a few films before abruptly disappearing from the big screen. 

Image credits: Instagram

Success of 1st film

She struggled to produce hits after the success of her debut picture, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Ruchi Narain's Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow, didn't do particularly well financially. 

Image credits: Instagram

Yet Another Failure

2008 saw her return with Sorry Bhai! by Onir, her fourth film following a three-year break. Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani starred in the romantic comedy. It was a box office failure.

Image credits: Instagram

Yeh Saali Zindagi

The actress made a second comeback in 2011, this time with two films. For 'Yeh Saali Zindagi', which starred Irrfan Khan, Arunoday Singh, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Image credits: Instagram

Desi Boyz

She also played a role in Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone's film, Desi Boyz, directed by Rohit Dhawan. At the box office, both films did about as well.

Image credits: Instagram

Popular Model

As a popular model, Chitrangda reportedly had three offers to work as an air hostess but declined all of them.

Image credits: Instagram

Divorce With Golfer Jyoti Randhawa

She has a son named Zorawar with golfer Jyoti Randhawa, whom she married in 2001. The couple separated in 2015, when the actress was 39.

Image credits: Instagram

Gaslight

She last appeared on screen with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the movie 'Gaslight'.

Image credits: Instagram
