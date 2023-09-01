Here are 7 lesser known facts about Chitrangda Singh

Entertainment
Chitrangda Singh, who turned 47 on Thursday, is one of Bollywood's top performers in the acting world. She appeared in a few films before abruptly disappearing from the big screen.
She struggled to produce hits after the success of her debut picture, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Ruchi Narain's Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow, didn't do particularly well financially.
2008 saw her return with Sorry Bhai! by Onir, her fourth film following a three-year break. Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani starred in the romantic comedy. It was a box office failure.
The actress made a second comeback in 2011, this time with two films. For 'Yeh Saali Zindagi', which starred Irrfan Khan, Arunoday Singh, and Aditi Rao Hydari.
She also played a role in Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone's film, Desi Boyz, directed by Rohit Dhawan. At the box office, both films did about as well.
As a popular model, Chitrangda reportedly had three offers to work as an air hostess but declined all of them.
She has a son named Zorawar with golfer Jyoti Randhawa, whom she married in 2001. The couple separated in 2015, when the actress was 39.
She last appeared on screen with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the movie 'Gaslight'.