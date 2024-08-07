Entertainment

70th National Film Awards

Mammootty, Rishabh Shetty in the Best Actor award race

70th National Film Awards

The 70th National Film Awards are expected to be announced this month. 

Mammootty and Rishab Shetty

The award ceremony is slated for October and Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty are the frontrunners for the Best Actor award.

Mammootty

Mammootty is a three-time National Film Award winner for Best Actor for his films Rorschach and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Rishabh Shetty

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is most known for his film Kantara, which was released in 2022. 

Rishabh Shetty

The movie earned a great deal of accolades and prizes. Shetty, who was previously exclusively known in the Kannada business, rose to prominence across India following Kantara. 

Rishabh Shetty

Kantara starring Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Kishore, and many more. The film was praised by both fans and celebs.

