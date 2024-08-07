Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991, and they divorced thirteen years later in 2004. They have two children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.
Saif's second marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan was in 2012, and the pair has two boys, Taimur and Jeh.
"I accept that Saif was previously married and had two gorgeous children."
"I have always admired Amrita Singh. I've never met her, but I know her from her films."
"She will always hold a special place in his life because she is Saif Ali Khan's first wife and the mother of his children."
"I told Saif about it. I want her to be treated with that level of respect at all times. This is what my parents taught me."