Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage

Image credits: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991, and they divorced thirteen years later in 2004. They have two children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

Image credits: Pinterest

Saif's second marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan was in 2012, and the pair has two boys, Taimur and Jeh.

Image credits: Instagram/Kareena KapoorKhan

"I accept that Saif was previously married and had two gorgeous children."

Image credits: Image: Instagram

"I have always admired Amrita Singh. I've never met her, but I know her from her films."

Image credits: instagram

"She will always hold a special place in his life because she is Saif Ali Khan's first wife and the mother of his children."

Image credits: instagram

"I told Saif about it. I want her to be treated with that level of respect at all times. This is what my parents taught me."

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
