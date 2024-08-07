Aishwarya Rai's 'extraordinary' horoscope: Top Astrologer predicts

Entertainment
Top astrologer Chandrasekhar Swami says Aishwarya's horoscope has a 'kuja dosha' but it also has 'raja yoga'.
As per the astrologer, you come across such a horoscope only once in 600 years.
Swami says Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's films sees success due to influence of Aishwarya.
Recently, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were rumoured to get divorced, after getting married in 2007.
Astrologer Chandrasekhar Swami predicts that Abhishek and Aishwarya are inseperable and is a God-made couple.