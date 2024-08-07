Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's 'extraordinary' horoscope: Top Astrologer predicts

Image credits: Instagram

Astrology

Top astrologer Chandrasekhar Swami says Aishwarya's horoscope has a 'kuja dosha' but it also has 'raja yoga'.

Image credits: Instagram

'Extraordinary' horoscope of Aishwarya

As per the astrologer, you come across such a horoscope only once in 600 years.

Image credits: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai's positive influence on Bachchan family

Swami says Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's films sees success due to influence of Aishwarya.

Image credits: Instagram

Aishwarya and Abhishek divorce rumours

Recently, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were rumoured to get divorced, after getting married in 2007.

Image credits: Instagram

Inseperable

Astrologer Chandrasekhar Swami predicts that Abhishek and Aishwarya are inseperable and is a God-made couple.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One