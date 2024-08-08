Entertainment

Who is Yohan Poonawalla? Billionaire purchases house worth THIS

Yohan Poonawalla, billionaire industrialist, is grabbing headlines with his lavish lifestyle. From buying the Queen’s Range Rover to a Rs 500 crore mansion, he's living luxuriously

Yohan Poonawalla's Recent News

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla has been in spotlight for splurging on luxury items. The latest buzz is his acquisition of Queen’s Range Rover, a 2016 SDV8 Autobiography LWB edition

The Queen’s Range Rover

Poonawalla’s latest purchase is not just any car; it's the Queen’s Royal Range Rover. This Loire blue beauty with ivory upholstery is a symbol of luxury and historical significance

Rs 500 Crore Mansion

In a move that has stunned many, Yohan Poonawalla and his wife Michelle have bought a mansion in Cuffe Parade, South Mumbai for a staggering Rs 500 crore

Michelle Poonawalla’s Role

Michelle Poonawalla, Yohan’s wife, will play a key role in transforming their new home. Her MYP design studio will oversee the renovation of the mansion

Family Background

Yohan Poonawalla, born January 15, 1972, is the Chairman of several companies including Poonawalla Engineering Group. His family’s business empire spans various sectors

Connection to Adar Poonawalla:

Yohan is related to Adar Poonawalla through their fathers. While Yohan’s father is Zavaray Poonawalla, Adar’s father is Cyrus Poonawalla. Both are prominent figures

Michelle’s Artistic Influence

Michelle Poonawalla, an artist with works spanning London and Pune, will bring her artistic vision to the mansion's renovation. Her designs are known for their social engagement

