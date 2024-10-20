Slit skirt to Anarkali gown: Diwali dresses inspired by Mira Rajput

Entertainment
Unsure what to wear this Diwali? Look no further than Mira Rajput's stylish wardrobe. From ethnic to western, find inspiration from Mira's outfits and shine this Diwali.
Looking for a versatile outfit? Try a printed jumpsuit like Mira Rajput's, perfect for festive and casual wear.
Mira Rajput's rose gold mirror work gown with a matching dupatta is a stunning Diwali look. Style it with heavy earrings.
Add a western touch to your ethnic look with a vibrant chikankari sharara suit like Mira Rajput's. Accessorize with a handbag and earrings.
A pastel floral lehenga like Mira Rajput's is a budget-friendly and stylish option. Pair it with minimal jewelry.
For a unique look, try an embroidered Thai slit skirt with a jacket blouse. Perfect for Diwali parties.
A printed lehenga is an affordable option. Style it with a contrasting blouse like Mira Rajput.