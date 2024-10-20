Entertainment

Slit skirt to Anarkali gown: Diwali dresses inspired by Mira Rajput

Unsure what to wear this Diwali? Look no further than Mira Rajput's stylish wardrobe. From ethnic to western, find inspiration from Mira's outfits and shine this Diwali.

Diwali dress 2024

Printed jumpsuit

Looking for a versatile outfit? Try a printed jumpsuit like Mira Rajput's, perfect for festive and casual wear.

Anarkali gown

Mira Rajput's rose gold mirror work gown with a matching dupatta is a stunning Diwali look. Style it with heavy earrings.

Chikankari Sharara Suit

Add a western touch to your ethnic look with a vibrant chikankari sharara suit like Mira Rajput's. Accessorize with a handbag and earrings.

Floral work lehenga

A pastel floral lehenga like Mira Rajput's is a budget-friendly and stylish option. Pair it with minimal jewelry.

Thai slit skirt with blouse

For a unique look, try an embroidered Thai slit skirt with a jacket blouse. Perfect for Diwali parties.

Printed lehenga

A printed lehenga is an affordable option. Style it with a contrasting blouse like Mira Rajput.

