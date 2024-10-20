Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that feature the festival

Entertainment
Karwa Chauth, a traditional Hindu festival, has been beautifully depicted in several Bollywood movies, highlighting the deep bond between married couples
This family drama includes Karwa Chauth sequence where Anjali fasts for Rahul. The grand setting, emotional bond, and rich portrayal of rituals emphasize the beauty of love
In this comedy-drama, Pooja fasts for her husband Prem, despite his extramarital affair. The Karwa Chauth scene adds humor and irony to the film
This film presents Karwa Chauth in a different light. Rhea fasts for Dev, but their strained marriage highlights the contrast between tradition and emotional distance
In Ishq Vishk, Payal observes Karwa Chauth for Rajiv, expressing her deep affection. The festival becomes a symbol of their evolving relationship
The Karwa Chauth scene in this film is a pivotal moment where Nandini fasts for Vanraj despite being in love with another man
Baghban features a heartwarming Karwa Chauth scene where Raj Malhotra and his wife Pooja express their enduring love. The emotional portrayal of the couple deepens their connection