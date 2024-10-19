Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of her activities there. Her latest pictures are attracting people's attention.
The pics of Priyanka that are attracting people's attention are from the screening of the film 'Paani' held in Mumbai on Friday night.
In these pictures, Priyanka looks quite thin. Seeing her so thin, many people are expressing concern, while many are speculating that she has undergone some surgery.
Priyanka's jawline, which looks sharper than before. An internet user has written, "What did she do to her face? What is the secret of a sharper jawline?"
An internet user has written, "Is this her latest photo? It seems like she has lost some weight." What is the truth? Now only Priyanka can tell this.
As a producer, Priyanka's Marathi film 'Paani' has been released on Friday. Her upcoming projects include the Hollywood film 'Heads of State' and the web series 'Citadel Season 2'.