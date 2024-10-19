Entertainment

Bollywood Stars Who Received Death Threats

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has received death threats multiple times from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April this year, shots were fired outside Salman Khan's house.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has also received threats from the underworld. It is said that Abu Salem harassed Khan a lot.

Rakesh Roshan

After the success of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' Rakesh Roshan was threatened by the Dawood gang for money. When he didn't pay, some shooters attacked him.

Sidhu Moosewala

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was publicly killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Gulshan Kumar

In 1997, T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar was shot dead by the Dawood gang outside a temple in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan received many threatening calls during his show 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Amitabh Bachchan

In 2010, Amitabh Bachchan and his family were threatened with elimination by a vlogger.

