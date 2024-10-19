Entertainment
Salman Khan has received death threats multiple times from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April this year, shots were fired outside Salman Khan's house.
Shah Rukh Khan has also received threats from the underworld. It is said that Abu Salem harassed Khan a lot.
After the success of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' Rakesh Roshan was threatened by the Dawood gang for money. When he didn't pay, some shooters attacked him.
Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was publicly killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
In 1997, T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar was shot dead by the Dawood gang outside a temple in Mumbai.
Aamir Khan received many threatening calls during his show 'Satyamev Jayate'.
In 2010, Amitabh Bachchan and his family were threatened with elimination by a vlogger.