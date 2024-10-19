Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 7 Stars who own bulletproof cars

Entertainment
Salman Khan has imported a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for ₹2 crore from Dubai and owns a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser worth ₹1.50 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan owns a bomb-proof Mercedes-Benz S600. Reports suggest that this car is worth approximately ₹10 crore.
Like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan also owns a bomb-proof Mercedes-Benz S600, and its price is also around ₹10 crore.
Priyanka Chopra owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and it is an armored car. Reports suggest its price is between ₹8-10 crore.
Hrithik Roshan owns an armored Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The price of this car is estimated to be around ₹1.5 crore.
Kangana Ranaut also owns an armored BMW 7-Series 730LD. The car's price is estimated to be between ₹1.50 crore and ₹2 crore.
Clear information is not available, but it is claimed that Ajay Devgn also owns a bulletproof car. However, more information about it is not available.