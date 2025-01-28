Sky Force joins 100 crore club: January 2025's biggest box office hits

Entertainment
Recently released Akshay Kumar starrer film 'Sky Force' has become the fourth film to cross the 100 crore mark in January 2025. Know the collection of all four films...
The film also stars Veer Pahadiya along with Akshay Kumar. Released on January 24, the film has earned Rs 102.45 crore at the worldwide box office in 4 days.
This Venkatesh Daggubati starrer film was released on January 14, 2025 and has earned Rs 217.25 crore at the worldwide box office.
Nandamuri Balakrishna is the lead hero of this film, which was released on January 12, 2025. The film has collected Rs 120.5 crore at the worldwide box office.
Released on January 10, 2025, this film earned Rs 184.8 crore at the worldwide box office. The film stars superstar Ram Charan.
