Entertainment

Sky Force joins 100 crore club: January 2025's biggest box office hits

Sky Force Makes a Bang at the Box Office

Recently released Akshay Kumar starrer film 'Sky Force' has become the fourth film to cross the 100 crore mark in January 2025. Know the collection of all four films...

4. Sky Force (Hindi)

The film also stars Veer Pahadiya along with Akshay Kumar. Released on January 24, the film has earned Rs 102.45 crore at the worldwide box office in 4 days.

3. Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Telugu)

This Venkatesh Daggubati starrer film was released on January 14, 2025 and has earned Rs 217.25 crore at the worldwide box office.

2. Daku Maharaj (Telugu)

Nandamuri Balakrishna is the lead hero of this film, which was released on January 12, 2025. The film has collected Rs 120.5 crore at the worldwide box office.

1. Game Changer (Telugu)

Released on January 10, 2025, this film earned Rs 184.8 crore at the worldwide box office. The film stars superstar Ram Charan.

YRKKH Spoiler Alert!: Will AbhiRa fall for someone new?

Bhuvan Bam To Kusha Kapila- 7 Richest YouTubers and their net worth

Chhaava to Loveyapa: 7 films releasing in 2025

Shruti Haasan Birthday: Untold facts about her birth and fake identity