Many people have made crores of rupees by working on YouTube. Learn about the 7 richest YouTubers in the country and their net worth...
Kritika Khurana has a net worth of approximately ₹15 crores. She is a fashion influencer and has been featured in the Times 40 Under 40 list.
Along with being a YouTuber, Prajakta is also an actress. She has appeared in the Netflix drama 'Mismatched'. She has a net worth of approximately ₹16 crores.
Kusha Kapila is a comedian and is quite popular on YouTube. Her net worth is estimated to be around ₹20 crores.
Ashna recently married singer and musician Armaan Malik. Known for her unique style, Ashna has a net worth of approximately ₹37 crores.
Ajay Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, has a net worth of approximately ₹50 crores.
Ranveer Allahbadia, famous as BeerBiceps, has a net worth of approximately ₹60 crores. He is also the co-founder of Monk Entertainment.
Bhuvan Bam, who gained fame from BB Ki Vines, is now also an actor. He has a net worth of approximately ₹122 crores.
