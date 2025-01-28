Entertainment

Chhaava to Loveyapa: 7 films releasing in 2025

Upcoming Movies in February 2025

Aamir Khan's son Junaid's Loveyapa is set for release in February 2025, along with films starring Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor

Badass Ravi Kumar, Release- Feb 7

South superstar dancer Prabhu Deva and Bollywood music director Himesh Reshammiya star in 'Badass Ravi Kumar'

Loveyapa, Release- Feb 7

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's 'Loveyapa' is set to release during Valentine's week

Chhava, Release- Feb 14

'Chhava', based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is set for a Valentine's Day release after removing controversial content

Raid 2, Release- Feb 21

Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor star in 'Raid 2', the sequel to the 2018 film 'Raid', directed by Raj Kumar Gupta

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Release- Feb 21

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', a comedy starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, clashes with 'Raid 2'

Saako 363, Release- Feb 28

This film is based on a true story and depicts the struggle of Bishnoi woman Amrita Devi to save the environment

