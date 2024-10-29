Entertainment
Vidya Balan's fitness is the talk of the town. Her weight loss has become a hot topic. But how did she achieve it?
Vidya told Galatta Plus, "I've struggled with weight my whole life. I dieted and worked out like crazy. Sometimes I'd lose weight, then gain it back."
According to Vidya, "Earlier this year, I met a nutritional group in Chennai called Amura (Amura Health). They said, 'It's just inflammation. It's not fat.'"
Vidya explains that she was given a diet to reduce inflammation. This diet worked. They removed foods from my diet that didn't suit me."
According to Vidya, "I'm a vegetarian. Until now, I didn't know that spinach and bottle gourd didn't suit me. We think all vegetables are good for us. But that's not the case."
According to Vidya Balan, Amura asked her to stop exercising. Everyone is surprised to see her slimmer. But this is the first year she hasn't exercised.