Entertainment

Vidya Balan's Weight Loss Secret Revealed

Vidya Balan's Weight Loss Journey

Vidya Balan's fitness is the talk of the town. Her weight loss has become a hot topic. But how did she achieve it?

Vidya Balan's Years-Long Weight Loss Struggle

Vidya told Galatta Plus, "I've struggled with weight my whole life. I dieted and worked out like crazy. Sometimes I'd lose weight, then gain it back."

Vidya Balan Discovers the Real Reason

According to Vidya, "Earlier this year, I met a nutritional group in Chennai called Amura (Amura Health). They said, 'It's just inflammation. It's not fat.'"

Changes Made to Vidya Balan's Diet

Vidya explains that she was given a diet to reduce inflammation. This diet worked. They removed foods from my diet that didn't suit me."

Spinach and Bottle Gourd Removed

According to Vidya, "I'm a vegetarian. Until now, I didn't know that spinach and bottle gourd didn't suit me. We think all vegetables are good for us. But that's not the case."

Why Vidya Balan Didn't Workout

According to Vidya Balan, Amura asked her to stop exercising. Everyone is surprised to see her slimmer. But this is the first year she hasn't exercised.

