Shweta Tiwari to Tejashwi Prakash: Female winners who won Bigg Boss

Entertainment
Several women have showcased their mettle and won the Bigg Boss trophy.
Shweta Tiwari was the first female contestant to win Bigg Boss. She won season 4, which aired in 2011, and received a cash prize of 1 crore.
Juhi Parmar became the second female winner of Bigg Boss. She won season 5 in 2012 and received a cash prize of 1 crore along with the trophy.
In 2012, Urvashi Dholakia also won the Bigg Boss season 6 trophy. She received a prize money of 50 lakh rupees.
Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 in 2013. She received a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with the Bigg Boss winner's trophy.
Shilpa Shinde was the winner of Bigg Boss 11 in 2017. Shilpa received Rs 44 lakh as prize money.
Dipika Kakar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 12 in 2018. She received a cash prize of 30 lakhs along with the Bigg Boss trophy.
Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 14 in 2020. Rubina received a cash prize of Rs 36 lakh along with the show's winner's trophy.
Tejashwi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. She received a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh along with the Bigg Boss winner's trophy.