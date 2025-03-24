Entertainment

Sikander: Top 10 best movies of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Salman Shows Amitabh's Style

You are looking for me outside, I am waiting for you in your house.

In Dabangg Style

A hundred mistakes made with a sincere heart are forgiven, there is no forgiveness for even one mistake made knowingly.

Rashmika Mandanna-

Whenever I see you, you break someone's face and come home.

Bhaijaan in Typical Style

Madam, where I come from... what is 6 thousand... can do 6 thousand times in 60 thousand square feet...

Tickled in a Funny Style

Salman- How much have you studied?

Rashmika- I have topped CA from Chennai..

Salman- Means you are not looking for a job, the job is looking for you

Kick-Style Dialogue Delivery

Salman- I have full control over my anger... but this act has taken full control over me...

Fate of Sikandar

Salman- I have full control over my anger... but this act has taken full control over me...

Court Told to be Above All

A lot of policemen have gone to jail... politicians too, actors too... nobody above the court...

Salman Seen Doing Powerful Action Scenes

I have so much popularity, not PM-CM, but I will definitely become MLA, MP..

Caressing the Child

Just keep taking long breaths....

Right at the End -

Otherwise you have no future... Dhayan..Dhayan…Dhayan..

