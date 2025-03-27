Sikander releasing on March 30: Salman Khan's highest grossing movies

Entertainment
Salman Khan starrer Sikandar movie directed by AR Murugadoss is set to release on March 30. Here we are sharing the details of Salman's top-grossing movies
Box office collection: Rs 121.25 crore
This film is placed in the flop category, yet it earned around 120 crore
Box office collection: Rs 138.88 crore
Salman Khan's style of hanging sunglasses in the back collar was well-liked
Box office collection: Rs 142 crore
The songs of this movie starring Salman and Kareena Kapoor were superhits
Box office collection: Rs 158.50 crore
There was a lot of excitement among fans for its sequel after Dabangg. The film was a superhit
Box office collection: Rs 198 crore
Kabir Khan's direction saved Salman's sinking career
Box office collection: Rs 207.40 crore
There were high expectations from this Rajshri Films movie, and it finally crossed the 200 crore mark
Box office collection: Rs 233 crore
Songs like 'Jumme Ki Raat Hai' topped the chartbusters for several weeks
Box office collection: Rs 300.45 crore
All the songs of this movie starring Salman and Anushka Sharma were superhits. This sports drama movie was a superhit
Box office collection: Rs 320.34 crore
This movie made on the backdrop of Pakistan is called a classic film of Salman's career. It is his second biggest hit movie
Box office collection: Rs 338.79 crore
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is the highest-grossing movie till date. Now it has become a superhit franchise
