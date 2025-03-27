Entertainment

Sikander releasing on March 30: Salman Khan's highest grossing movies

Sikandar to release on Eid

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar movie directed by AR Murugadoss is set to release on March 30. Here we are sharing the details of Salman's top-grossing movies

Tubelight (2017)

Box office collection: Rs 121.25 crore

This film is placed in the flop category, yet it earned around 120 crore

Dabangg (2010)

Box office collection: Rs 138.88 crore

Salman Khan's style of hanging sunglasses in the back collar was well-liked

Bodyguard (2011)

Box office collection: Rs 142 crore

The songs of this movie starring Salman and Kareena Kapoor were superhits

Dabangg 2 (2012)

Box office collection: Rs 158.50 crore

There was a lot of excitement among fans for its sequel after Dabangg. The film was a superhit

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Box office collection: Rs 198 crore

Kabir Khan's direction saved Salman's sinking career

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Box office collection: Rs 207.40 crore

There were high expectations from this Rajshri Films movie, and it finally crossed the 200 crore mark

Kick (2014)

Box office collection: Rs 233 crore

Songs like 'Jumme Ki Raat Hai' topped the chartbusters for several weeks

Sultan (2016)

Box office collection: Rs 300.45 crore

All the songs of this movie starring Salman and Anushka Sharma were superhits. This sports drama movie was a superhit

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Box office collection: Rs 320.34 crore

This movie made on the backdrop of Pakistan is called a classic film of Salman's career. It is his second biggest hit movie

Tiger 3

Box office collection: Rs 338.79 crore

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is the highest-grossing movie till date. Now it has become a superhit franchise

Mufasa to Deva: 7 OTT releases for THIS week

Ram Charan Birthday: net worth, assets, luxury cars owned by the actor

Prakash Raj Birthday: Know political views of actor

Prakash Raj Birthday: Top 10 dialogues of Bollywood's villain; Read on