Prakash Raj Birthday: Know political views of actor

Entertainment
Prakash Raj is celebrating his 60th birthday on March 26. Besides being a talented actor, he openly expresses his views on political matters. He has directly attacked PM Modi
Prakash Raj questioned PM Modi's silence in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case. The actor said, 'Gauri's death is being celebrated on social media, and Modi is silent.'
Prakash Raj alleged that many people celebrating Gauri's death follow Modi. After that, the PM has closed his eyes
In 2017, Prakash Raj criticized PM Modi on Moody's rating, saying, 'Look at the condition of rural India; improving the condition of business tycoons will not improve the country.'
Prakash Raj has also strongly opposed demonetization and GST. According to him, there is so much fear in the atmosphere that his respect for the PM is decreasing
Prakash Raj clearly told the media that PM Modi takes all the major decisions of the country, so answers to all the questions should also be sought from him
Prakash has also targeted PM on GST. In interview, he said, 'I would ask Finance Minister questions, but when Modi takes all decisions, naturally, answers will be sought from him.'
