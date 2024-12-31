Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is reportedly being made on a budget exceeding 800 crore. This film is expected to make a big splash in 2025.
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' is set to release in theaters on Eid 2025. Its budget is estimated at 400 crore rupees.
Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' will release in 2025. This film has been made on a budget of over 300 crore rupees.
Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's 'War 2' is reportedly being made on a budget exceeding 200 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' is scheduled for release in 2025. The film's budget is 200 crore rupees.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' has been made on a budget of 200 crore.
Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's 'Lahore 1947' is set to make waves in 2025. The film's budget is 100 crore rupees.
