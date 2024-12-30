Entertainment
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic is in the news a lot these days. Fans can't stop talking about Natasa.
Natasa Stankovic divorced Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya this year. Despite that, her fan following has not diminished.
The all-rounder Hardik's ex-wife is always seen in a fun mood. She is often seen sharing photos and videos on her Instagram.
Recently, Natasa shared a photo in a black outfit. In which she was looking killer in a smoking background. Her style is very unique.
Fans do not miss giving likes and comments on the posts of Serbian model and Bollywood actress Natasa. Everyone gives her love.
After divorcing Hardik, Natasa often has to face trolling from fans. She gets different reactions from supporters.
These two are mostly seen doing brand endorsements. She is always seen doing photoshoots. 4.2 million people follow her on Instagram.
