Hina Khan to Sweta Tiwari: Top 5 TV actress of 2024

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis made her a prominent figure in 2024

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta secured the second spot on this list. Her numerous song releases in 2024 contributed to her widespread popularity

Shweta Tiwari

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari holds the third position on this list

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma's massive fan following places her fourth on the list

Daljeet Kaur

Daljeet Kaur's second marriage ended in 2024, bringing her into the headlines

