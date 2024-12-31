Hina Khan to Sweta Tiwari: Top 5 TV actress of 2024

Entertainment
Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis made her a prominent figure in 2024
Sargun Mehta secured the second spot on this list. Her numerous song releases in 2024 contributed to her widespread popularity
Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari holds the third position on this list
Nia Sharma's massive fan following places her fourth on the list
Daljeet Kaur's second marriage ended in 2024, bringing her into the headlines
