Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more

Entertainment
Salman Khan has been paid approximately ₹120 crore to work in the film 'Sikandar'.
Rashmika Mandanna has a lead role in Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'. She has received ₹5 crore for this film.
Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in an important role in Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'. She has received ₹3 crore for this.
Sharman Joshi has charged ₹75 lakh to work in Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'.
Prateik Babbar will also be seen in 'Sikandar'. The makers have given him a salary of ₹60 lakh for this.
Bollywood actor Nawab Shah has received ₹30 lakh for the film 'Sikandar'.
Actor Sathyaraj is playing an important role in the film 'Sikandar'. He has received ₹50 lakh for this film.
Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film surpasses 500 crore, Check
Ravindra Jadeja enjoys coffee date in Dubai– Fans react [PHOTOS]
Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Kick: 6 Salman Khan HIT movies before Sikandar
Sikandar: 7 Powerful Dialogues by Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna