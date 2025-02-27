Entertainment

Sikandar: 7 Powerful Dialogues by Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna

The teaser for Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' is 1 minute and 21 seconds long. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the teaser features intense action and great dialogues.

Salman Khan Movie Sikandar Dialogue No. 1

Grandmother named me Sikandar, Grandfather named me Sanjay... and the people, Raja Sahab.

Salman Khan Movie Sikandar Dialogue No. 2

You think you are a great Sikandar... will you deliver justice?

Salman Khan Movie Sikandar Dialogue No. 3

I have come not to deliver justice, but to clean up.

Salman Khan Movie Sikandar Dialogue No. 4

Stay within the rules, stay in profit, otherwise stay in the crematorium or the graveyard.

Salman Khan Movie Sikandar Dialogue No. 5

You are so popular among your enemies…

Salman Khan Movie Sikandar Dialogue No. 6

I have so much popularity that I can become a police officer by passing the IPS exam, and a leader without any exam.

Salman Khan Movie Sikandar Dialogue No. 7

Don't force me to develop, son...

