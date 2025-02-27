Sikandar: 7 Powerful Dialogues by Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna

Entertainment
The teaser for Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' is 1 minute and 21 seconds long. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the teaser features intense action and great dialogues.
Grandmother named me Sikandar, Grandfather named me Sanjay... and the people, Raja Sahab.
You think you are a great Sikandar... will you deliver justice?
I have come not to deliver justice, but to clean up.
Stay within the rules, stay in profit, otherwise stay in the crematorium or the graveyard.
You are so popular among your enemies…
I have so much popularity that I can become a police officer by passing the IPS exam, and a leader without any exam.
Don't force me to develop, son...
