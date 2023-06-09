Love Transformers and Avatar? 7 Popular Sci-Fi films to watch NOW

Entertainment
Here are a few movies to boost your spirit before catching Optimus Prime on the big screen.
The story of Jake and Neytiri grows further as we explore pandora and the complexity of the events. (Disney+Hotstar)
In the classic tale brought to life, an extraordinary young man tackles a dangerous planet to achieve his destiny and save the future. (Prime Video)
This Oscar-winning film is the story of an unlikely hero who battles an interdimensional rupture, unravelling reality. (Prime Video or SonyLIV)
A heartwarming tale where a time traveller crash lands in the wrong year, pairing up with his young self to save the future. (Netflix)'
Bill Cage is thrown into a battle with aliens and discovers that he can reset the day, which he uses to win the vicious war. (Netflix)
Being stranded on Mars, Mark Watney prepares to colonise the planet and struggles to survive, will help finds him. (Disney+Hotstar)
One of Nolan's best works, experience a journey through the Galaxy and time to find humankind a new home. (Netflix)