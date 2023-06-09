Entertainment

Love Transformers and Avatar? 7 Popular Sci-Fi films to watch NOW

Here are a few movies to boost your spirit before catching Optimus Prime on the big screen.
 

Image credits: Posters

Avatar: The Way of Water

The story of Jake and Neytiri grows further as we explore pandora and the complexity of the events. (Disney+Hotstar)
 

Image credits: Posters

Dune

In the classic tale brought to life, an extraordinary young man tackles a dangerous planet to achieve his destiny and save the future. (Prime Video)

Image credits: Posters

Everything Everywhere All At Once

This Oscar-winning film is the story of an unlikely hero who battles an interdimensional rupture, unravelling reality. (Prime Video or SonyLIV)
 

Image credits: Posters

The Adam Project

A heartwarming tale where a time traveller crash lands in the wrong year, pairing up with his young self to save the future. (Netflix)'

Image credits: Posters

Edge of Tomorrow

Bill Cage is thrown into a battle with aliens and discovers that he can reset the day, which he uses to win the vicious war. (Netflix)

Image credits: Posters

The Martian

Being stranded on Mars, Mark Watney prepares to colonise the planet and struggles to survive, will help finds him. (Disney+Hotstar)
 

Image credits: Poster

Interstellar

One of Nolan's best works, experience a journey through the Galaxy and time to find humankind a new home. (Netflix)
 

Image credits: Poster
Find Next One