Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: 7 lesser-known facts about the star

Celebrating Siddharth Shukla's 42nd birthday on December 12, 2023, let's explore fascinating and rare facts about the late actor in commemoration of this special day.

Kazakhstani Movie Star

Renowned for TV roles in Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss 13 and film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sidharth Shukla also featured in the Kazakhstani movie "Business in Kazakhstan."

Model

Before gaining fame on TV, Sidharth Shukla began his career as a model, gracing the runway for numerous designers.

Interior Designing

Recognized for his acting prowess, Sidharth Shukla harbored a passion for interior designing. Few are aware that he held a degree in interior design and worked as a professional.

Athletic Prowess

Sidharth showcased his athletic prowess by representing his school in football and tennis at different levels. Notably, he even competed against the Italian football club AC Milan.

Spirituality

Deeply spiritual, Sidharth Shukla, inspired by his mother, ardently followed the teachings of the Brahmakumari Organization.

Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest

In 2004, as the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest runner-up, Sidharth Shukla later triumphed in the World's Best Model, marking a defining moment in his journey.

Favorite Contestant at Bigg Boss

In the renowned reality show Big Boss 13, Sidharth earned the title of the most beloved contestant through popular votes.

