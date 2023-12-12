Entertainment

Enthiran to Baasha-7 best movies of Rajinikanth

Here are seven Rajinikanth films known for their impact and entertainment: The "best" films depend on personal taste.

Enthiran (2010)

It is a science fiction film where Rajinikanth plays a dual role, including a scientist and a robot. It was a groundbreaking film in terms of special effects for Indian cinema.

"Annamalai" (1992)

A commercial entertainer that highlighted Rajinikanth's style and charisma. It was a massive hit at the box office.

"Thalapathi" (1991)

Directed by Mani Ratnam, this film had Rajinikanth in a powerful role alongside Mammootty. It's revered for its emotional depth and strong performances.

"Chandramukhi" (2005)

A horror comedy that was a huge commercial success. Rajinikanth's performance as a psychiatrist dealing with supernatural occurrences was widely appreciated.

"Baasha" (1995)

This film is a cult classic and one of Rajinikanth's most iconic movies. It's known for its powerful storyline and Rajinikanth's charismatic performance.
 

"Muthu" (1995)

This film gained immense popularity not just in India but also in Japan. It showcased Rajinikanth's versatility and had a catchy soundtrack.

"Sivaji: The Boss" (2007)

A high-budget action film that became a massive hit, showcasing Rajinikanth's style, dialogue delivery, and social messages.

