Siddharth Chaturvedi ditches shirt, drops bare-chested pictures

Image credits: Instagram: Siddharth Chaturvedi

The Pictures

In these images, Siddharth can be seen lying on the floor without a shirt, basking in the gentle rays of sunlight on his face.

Image credits: Instagram: Siddharth Chaturvedi

The Caption

The photo's caption reads, "Mondays... 😴," suggesting the relatable experience of Monday blues that everyone encounters.

Image credits: Instagram: Siddharth Chaturvedi

Rumoured Relationship

Siddharth's alleged girlfriend, Navya Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, showed her approval by liking this post, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Image credits: Instagram: Siddharth Chaturvedi

Rumoured Relationship

The rumors of their supposed romance initially emerged when they began engaging in friendly exchanges on each other's social media posts.

Image credits: Instagram: Siddharth Chaturvedi

Fans Reaction

Fans of Siddharth Chaturvedi expressed their admiration for the photos. One comment read, " Aaaaaahhhhh! I found a reason to like Mondays now!!!! 😬😍❤️"

Image credits: Isntagram: Siddhrath chaturvedi

Fans Reaction

Another comment stated, "I never thought a Monday could be this enjoyable 🤌🏻."

Image credits: Instagram: Siddharth Chaturvedi
