Siddharth Chaturvedi ditches shirt, drops bare-chested pictures

Entertainment
In these images, Siddharth can be seen lying on the floor without a shirt, basking in the gentle rays of sunlight on his face.
The photo's caption reads, "Mondays... 😴," suggesting the relatable experience of Monday blues that everyone encounters.
Siddharth's alleged girlfriend, Navya Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, showed her approval by liking this post, further fueling speculation about their relationship.
The rumors of their supposed romance initially emerged when they began engaging in friendly exchanges on each other's social media posts.
Fans of Siddharth Chaturvedi expressed their admiration for the photos. One comment read, " Aaaaaahhhhh! I found a reason to like Mondays now!!!! 😬😍❤️"
Another comment stated, "I never thought a Monday could be this enjoyable 🤌🏻."