'Ganapath' Box office collection

Tiger Shroff-starrer grosses Rs 7 crore

Release date

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachachan's 'Ganapath' was released on October 20, 2023, and the film has received mixed reactions.

Day 3 collection

On day 3, 'Ganapath' has made Rs 7 crore net in India and it still remains to be seen whether it will gain traction soon.

Opening collection

On October 20, 'Ganapath' opened with Rs 2.5 crore net at the domestic box office, and on October 22, the film grossed Rs 2.25 crore at the box office. 

Slow weekend

This takes the three-day total to Rs 7 crore net in India and on Sunday, the film registered an occupancy of 10.57 per cent.

Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon collaborate after 9 years

The film is Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after their 2014 debut film 'Heropanti'. 

