Entertainment
Tiger Shroff-starrer grosses Rs 7 crore
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachachan's 'Ganapath' was released on October 20, 2023, and the film has received mixed reactions.
On day 3, 'Ganapath' has made Rs 7 crore net in India and it still remains to be seen whether it will gain traction soon.
On October 20, 'Ganapath' opened with Rs 2.5 crore net at the domestic box office, and on October 22, the film grossed Rs 2.25 crore at the box office.
This takes the three-day total to Rs 7 crore net in India and on Sunday, the film registered an occupancy of 10.57 per cent.
The film is Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after their 2014 debut film 'Heropanti'.