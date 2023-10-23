Entertainment

Malaika Arora turns 50

5 hit songs of the actress 

Chaiyya Chaiyya - 'Dil Se'

This song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, is one of the most iconic Bollywood songs. It's known for its catchy tune and the unique setting of a train-top dance.

Munni Badnaam Hui - Dabangg

Malaika Arora's item number in this Salman Khan-starrer became a massive hit. The song is known for its peppy beats and energetic choreography.

Kaal Dhamaal - Kaal

This song from the movie 'Kaal' features Malaika Arora alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It's a lively and upbeat track.

Maahi Ve - Kaante

Malaika Arora's sensuous dance in 'Maahi Ve' made it a memorable song. The film 'Kaante' was known for its star-studded cast.

Anarkali Disco Chali - Housefull 2

Malaika Arora made a special appearance in this song, adding to the fun and energetic vibe of the film.

