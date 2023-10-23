Entertainment
5 hit songs of the actress
This song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, is one of the most iconic Bollywood songs. It's known for its catchy tune and the unique setting of a train-top dance.
Malaika Arora's item number in this Salman Khan-starrer became a massive hit. The song is known for its peppy beats and energetic choreography.
This song from the movie 'Kaal' features Malaika Arora alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It's a lively and upbeat track.
Malaika Arora's sensuous dance in 'Maahi Ve' made it a memorable song. The film 'Kaante' was known for its star-studded cast.
Malaika Arora made a special appearance in this song, adding to the fun and energetic vibe of the film.