Dussehra 2023: 7 movies that symbolize victory of good over evil

Entertainment
Bollywood has produced numerous movies over the years that depict the victory of good over evil. Here are 7 Bollywood movies that symbolize this theme.
Starring Rani Mukerji, this film deals with human trafficking and the relentless pursuit of a female police officer to bring the culprits to justice.
This epic sports drama is set in the British colonial era and showcases how a group of villagers defeats the oppressive British through a cricket match.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan the film explores the themes of technology, artificial intelligence, and the battle between good and evil in a futuristic setting.
Sholay symbolizes the victory of good over evil with Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, battling the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh.
In "Karan Arjun," two brothers, wronged and killed in past lives, return for justice, avenging their deaths and defeating the antagonist, Amrish Puri.
This Rohit Shetty-directed action film showcases a fearless police officer's battle against a corrupt politician and his henchmen.
In the second Bahubali installment, an epic clash unfolds between Amarendra Bahubali and Bhallaladeva, symbolizing the triumph of truth and justice over deceit and tyranny.