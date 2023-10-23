Entertainment

Dussehra 2023: 7 movies that symbolize victory of good over evil

Bollywood has produced numerous movies over the years that depict the victory of good over evil. Here are 7 Bollywood movies that symbolize this theme.

Image credits: IMDb

Mardaani (2014)

Starring Rani Mukerji, this film deals with human trafficking and the relentless pursuit of a female police officer to bring the culprits to justice.

Image credits: IMDb

Lagaan (2001)

This epic sports drama is set in the British colonial era and showcases how a group of villagers defeats the oppressive British through a cricket match.

Image credits: IMDb

Ra.One (2011)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan the film explores the themes of technology, artificial intelligence, and the battle between good and evil in a futuristic setting.

Image credits: IMDb

Sholay (1975)

Sholay symbolizes the victory of good over evil with Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, battling the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh.

Image credits: IMDb

Karan Arjun (1995)

In "Karan Arjun," two brothers, wronged and killed in past lives, return for justice, avenging their deaths and defeating the antagonist, Amrish Puri. 

Image credits: IMDb

Singham (2011)

This Rohit Shetty-directed action film showcases a fearless police officer's battle against a corrupt politician and his henchmen.

Image credits: IMDb

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

In the second Bahubali installment, an epic clash unfolds between Amarendra Bahubali and Bhallaladeva, symbolizing the triumph of truth and justice over deceit and tyranny.

Image credits: IMDb
