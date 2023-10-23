Entertainment

Happy Birthday Prabhas: 7 stunning looks of Baahubali starrer

Pan Indian star is celebrating his 43rd birthday today

The actor is gearing up for the release of Saalar The Ceasefire

The movie will be released on December 22

The film stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead

The makers of the movie will announce new updates soon

The actor started his journey in 2002 with movie 'Eeshwar'

