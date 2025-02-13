Entertainment

Indian TV TRP ratings Week 5: Anupamaa to YRKKH; Top 7 Indian TV Shows

Anupamaa

'Anupamaa' continues its dramatic reign, holding the No. 1 spot with a 2.2 rating

Udne Ki Asha

'Udne Ki Asha' secures the second position on the TRP list with a 2.1 rating

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' takes the third spot this week with a 2.0 rating

Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh starrer 'Mangal Lakshmi' earns a 1.9 rating, placing it in fourth place

Jhanak

'Jhanak' struggles in the TRP list, landing in fifth place with a 1.9 rating

Advocate Anjali Awasthi

'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' also sees a dip in TRP, securing sixth place with a 1.8 rating

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', recently taking its third leap, receives a 1.5 rating

Chhaava to Pyaar Testing 3: 5 Must-Watch releases THIS Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 celeb inspired Red gown for V-day date

Vaashi to Kooman: 9 Malayalam thrillers that surpass English cinema

(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Chiranjeevi's luxurious Hyderabad bungalow