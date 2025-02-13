Indian TV TRP ratings Week 5: Anupamaa to YRKKH; Top 7 Indian TV Shows

Entertainment
'Anupamaa' continues its dramatic reign, holding the No. 1 spot with a 2.2 rating
'Udne Ki Asha' secures the second position on the TRP list with a 2.1 rating
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' takes the third spot this week with a 2.0 rating
Deepika Singh starrer 'Mangal Lakshmi' earns a 1.9 rating, placing it in fourth place
'Jhanak' struggles in the TRP list, landing in fifth place with a 1.9 rating
'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' also sees a dip in TRP, securing sixth place with a 1.8 rating
'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', recently taking its third leap, receives a 1.5 rating
