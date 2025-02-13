Valentine's Day 2025: 7 celeb inspired Red gown for V-day date

Entertainment
Tall and dusky girls will look classy in a bright red peplum-style long dress like Deepika Padukone. Try a minimal look with it
If you're slim and trim like Taapsee Pannu, try a body-hugging strappy dress with a long veil to flaunt your figure
For a candlelight dinner, impress your boyfriend with a shimmery, body-fitted red gown with a deep neckline
Try a one-shoulder red ball gown with a flower accent and a high-thigh slit for a dramatic Valentine's Day look
Young women can impress in a multi-layered frill design strappy red gown with a no-makeup look, like Shanaya Kapoor
Consider a full-sleeved, off-shoulder red gown with a high-thigh slit for a dramatic Valentine's Eve look
Flaunt your figure in a body-fitted, transparent, off-shoulder red gown with a satin skirt, like Janhvi Kapoor
