Entertainment

Chhaava to Pyaar Testing 3: 5 Must-Watch releases THIS Valentine’s Day

Image credits: Social Media

Chhaava

'Chhaava' tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna star, releasing on February 14, 2025.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Dhoom Dhaam 2

'Dhoom Dhaam 2' is an action-packed rom-com starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi. It will be available for streaming on Netflix starting February 14

 

Image credits: imdb

Pyaar Testing 3

'Pyaar Testing 3' follows Dhruv and Amrita as they live together to test their compatibility. Watch on Zee5 from February 14, 2025.

 

Image credits: imdb

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' is a rom-com about opposites attracting. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 11, 2025.

Image credits: imdb

