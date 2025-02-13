Chhaava to Pyaar Testing 3: 5 Must-Watch releases THIS Valentine’s Day

Entertainment
'Chhaava' tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna star, releasing on February 14, 2025.
'Dhoom Dhaam 2' is an action-packed rom-com starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi. It will be available for streaming on Netflix starting February 14
'Pyaar Testing 3' follows Dhruv and Amrita as they live together to test their compatibility. Watch on Zee5 from February 14, 2025.
'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' is a rom-com about opposites attracting. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 11, 2025.
